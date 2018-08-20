Hiring a painter: Know what you want, know what to expect

Q: I want to paint the interior of my home, but I’m not sure where to begin. There are so many types of finishes and colors to choose from, it’s very overwhelming. I’m going to hire someone to paint it, but I want to be educated about finishes and colors before I reach out to them. Can you help?
A: First, know the different types of paint finishes, and what they all do.
High-gloss is the most durable and easiest to clean. It’s ultra-shiny and light-reflecting. This is great for areas like cabinets, trim and doors as it’s too much shine for interior walls.
Semi-gloss is great for rooms where there’s moisture and grease stains. This is a great finish for kitchens and bathrooms, as the finish can take a lot of abuse.
Satin has been described as very velvety. It is easy to clean, but it does reveal application flaws such as roller or brush strokes. Its high-durability finish is perfect for family rooms, kids’ bedrooms, hallways and foyers.
Eggshell is a mix between satin and flat, and has no shine (like a chicken’s egg). Eggshell covers wall imperfections very well, and is great for areas without a lot of traffic. Its medium durability is best for dining rooms and living rooms.
And lastly there’s flat or matte finish. It has the most pigment and provides the most coverage, but is the toughest to clean. Its medium to low durability is great for adult’s bedrooms or other interior spaces that won’t be roughed up.
After you know what finish you want, bring home a few 8-ounce samples of different colors and paint a stroke of each color on the wall to help you decide.
After you decide on what finish and color you like, reach out to at least three different painting contractors for estimates, and check them out on BBB.org. You can read past customer reviews, and view their BBB rating.
Make sure each contractor has the same specifications including what walls need to be painted with the finish you want.
Be sure they are licensed by the Contractors State License Board at cslb.ca.gov if they do any work over $500, and they show proof of liability or workers’ compensation insurance.
Discuss any guarantees or a warranty prior to agreeing to a contract. Ask if there is a manufacturer’s warranty on the coatings, or if they have a specific warranty they abide by.
After you decide on a painting contractor, sign the contract. It should include the specifics about the job like: Paint color, rooms painted, finish, itemized costs, completion date, verbal agreements, cleanup, etc.
The down payment should not exceed 10 percent of the contract or $1,000, whichever is less.
After you’ve hired a painting contractor, share your experience with us by submitting a BBB Customer Review at bbb.org.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
