Phantom of the Courthouse: Manafort trial is Trump-free zone

President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington. Trump is the phantom of U.S. District Courtroom 900. His name has rarely been uttered during the trial of his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. Trump’s absence from the first major courtroom test of the special counsel’s Russia investigation is strictly intentional. All sides have feared that too much Trump could prejudice the jury somehow in a case that has little to do with the most polarizing figure in American politics. Andrew Harnik AP Photo