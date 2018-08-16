Libertarian Gary Johnson throws US Senate race in chaos

FILE - This Oct. 10, 2016 file photo taken from a video screen grab shows then-Libertarian presidential candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson being interviewed in Santa Fe, N.M. Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is campaigning to unseat New Mexico’s junior Democratic U.S. senator, seeking political opportunity in the space between Democrats and voters loyal to President Donald Trump. Johnson’s name appeared Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the state’s list of Senate candidates. Johnson still holds a vaunted place in New Mexico politics as a former two-term governor. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File) Russell Contreras AP