Inside a super PAC that spends on everything but winning

FILE- This Feb. 28, 2018 file photo shows State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, in Ellisville, Miss. The two billionaire mega donors poured $1.25 million into a super PAC that was supposed to supercharge McDaniel’s insurgent bid to be Mississippi’s next Republican senator. A year later, and much of the money from Illinois shipping supply CEO Richard Uihlein and New York financier Robert Mercer is gone, with only a fraction spent reaching voters who could boost the former state lawmaker’s uphill battle against Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s preferred candidate. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo