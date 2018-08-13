6 tips for picking a daycare facility, and what to do after you find one you like

Q: I’ve recently been hired at a new job, and I start in September. I have two little ones, and I’ve been a stay-at-home mom since they were born. I will need to enroll them in daycare, but I am not sure where to even begin! This is all new to me and I am so stressed out. Can you help?
A: Locating a reputable daycare facility that you entrust to take care of your children is a very stressful task. But don’t fret. With some research, you can find a daycare facility that is the right fit for your family.
▪ Ask your friends and family for recommendations, and check them out on BBB.org. You’ll be able to view their business profile page and see if they have any customer reviews or complaints.
▪ After you locate a few daycare facilities, go for a visit and ask a ton of questions. Ask how the staff is selected, what credentials they have, what the staff-to-child ratio is, and how the children are grouped. Take note of the facilities’ cleanliness and space for children to play.
▪ Ask about any safety procedures such as how an accident might be handled, and what would happen if your child became sick or ill. Will you be notified prior to picking up your child?
▪ Ask about the balance between structured and unstructured activities. What happens during naptime? How are they put down for naps, and how often are they checked when sleeping? What if your children can’t go to sleep?
▪ Ask about their license. Are they licensed by the state or a local community, and do they carry liability insurance?
▪ Ask about payment and fees. Is there a deposit that is required, and is it refundable? Are there any fees if a parent is late picking up a child, and do they charge for any extra activities? Also, are meals and transportation offered? Get everything in writing.
After you’ve found a daycare facility you like, ask if your children can spend part of the day in the daycare facility before enrolling. It’s important that your children also like where they are spending their time.
Your children may have an adjustment period, so be alert to your children’s reaction and behavior. Allow plenty of time for adjustment, especially in the first day or first week at the daycare facility. Call or visit the facility once your children are enrolled to find out how they are doing, and to establish rapport with the staff.
If you find a daycare facility you like, be sure to leave a customer review at BBB.org.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
Comments