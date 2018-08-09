Commercial leases for Aug. 10

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Fortune Associates
▪ 1,920 square feet at 3188 N. Marks Ave. to D2 Commercial Maintenance from JR Papazian Enterprises. James Bitter was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 800 square feet at 3220 E. Tulare Ave. in Fresno to All State Insurance from Heritage Square Properties. Michael Kennedy was the agent.
▪ 3,000 square feet at 6587 N. Riverside Drive in Fresno to Bath and Body Works from Inland Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC. Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents in cooperation with Ariel Fox of Retail West.
