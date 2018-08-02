Commercial leases and developments for Aug. 3

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,493 square feet at 6747 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno to Sierra Shoe Repair from NMSBPCSLDHB. Steve Rontell was the agent.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 10,044 square feet at 333 S. Teilman Ave. in Fresno to CVIP, LLC from Huntington Partners. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,236 square feet at 550 W. Alluvial Ave., Suite 104 in Fresno to Sierra Pacific Mortgage from Pacific Commonwealth Development. Phil Souza and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 19,000 square feet located at 220 M St. and 2305 N. Los Angeles St. in Fresno to an undisclosed investor from Alan R. Hopkins and Scott Schultz. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 11,840 square feet of land at 1816 S. Van Ness Ave. in Fresno to Robinson Family Trust from Donald and Mary Sue Gaab. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
Comments