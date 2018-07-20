Here’s how to have an A-plus experience doing your back-to-school shopping

Q: I’m starting my back-to-school shopping earlier than normal this year. I usually wait until the week before school starts to begin shopping, but I’m always left with one huge shopping bill.
I have four kids all under the age of 15, so back-to-school shopping can be hard on my budget. Do you have any tips to help me save money?
A: Starting your back-to-school shopping earlier is better, that way you can spread your costs over the course of a few weeks, instead of all at once.
The National Retail Federation is expecting consumers to spend roughly $82.8 billion on combined back-to-school and back-to-college supplies this year, with parents spending roughly $684.79 per student. With your four kids, you’ll be spending nearly $3,000 on school supplies.
You’ll want to start by shopping your own home. You’ll be surprised by how many leftover supplies you have hidden in your home from last school year. It doesn’t make sense to purchase the same thing twice.
After you shop your home, make a list and stick to it.
Look for sales. Compare prices between retail stores, ask the stores if they price match or offer student discounts, save your coupons and sign up for rebates and email alerts.
If you’re planning on purchasing a big-ticket item like a laptop, do your research; you’ll want to be sure that what you buy will last longer than one school year. Compare brands, warranties, customer service and prices at various stores.
Save every receipt just in case you need to return an item later. Also, inquire about the store return policy before you buy.
If you decide to purchase anything online, stay secure. Make sure the web address starts with “https” and includes a lock symbol, and look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it’s not clearly listed, or the site only has an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere.
Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card. Credit cards not only provide additional protection, but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.
Look up retailers on bbb.org to see what past customers have to say about them.
Have fun shopping!
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
