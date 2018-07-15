Fencing comes with choices – type of fence and a reputable contractor

Q: My fence needs replacing ASAP. The fence is so worn down, that it’s making my house look old. Not only is my fence not aesthetically pleasing, but if we get one storm I know it’ll blow over! Can you help?
A: There are multiple fence options, so know where to begin.
Wood – Wood offers superior durability and a classic look. Wood can be stained or painted any color you like. The downside to wood is that it’s not low maintenance. You may notice rotting or warping due to excessive moisture, as well as termites and other pests.
Vinyl – Vinyl is a low-maintenance fence option. It’s durable and strong, so it won’t warp, rot or blister. The downside is that vinyl lacks the strength of other fence materials, and can crack in extreme temperatures.
Composite – Composite is great if you want a low-maintenance option that mimics the look of real wood. Composite fences are relatively more expensive, difficult to install, and come with limited color options.
Metal – Metal fencing offers the most durability, but the least amount of privacy. In materials like steel, cast iron and aluminum, you can make these fences as decorative as you desire. Aluminum does cost more than wood, but you won’t have to worry about the added maintenance costs down the road.
Chain link – Chain link fences are inexpensive, and easy to install. The downside to chain link fences is not only can anyone can climb them, but they can also see into your yard.
Do your homework
Ask for recommendations, and check with BBB at bbb.org. You can view their rating, and read what past customers have to say about their work.
Verify they’re licensed with the Contractors State License Board at cslb.ca.gov. In California, it’s illegal to work unlicensed on jobs that cost more than $500 including labor and materials.
Validate that they also have liability and workers’ compensation insurance by asking for a copy of their license.
Get at least three estimates
Don’t hire the first fencing contractor you find, take time to meet with a few and compare their estimates. Make sure each bid compares the exact same things, so you can get a more accurate proposal. Don’t hire based upon the lowest bid as those with more experience and higher quality materials typically charge more.
Obtain a written contract
The written contract should include labor and material costs, the length of the job, contact information, payment schedule, and any verbal agreements made. Be sure to thoroughly read over the contract, and don’t sign until you’re 100 percent satisfied with what’s written.
The down payment shouldn’t exceed 10 percent of the contract price, or $1,000, whichever is less. If they ask for more up front, go somewhere else.
After you’ve hired a fencing contractor, tell us about your experience by submitting a BBB Customer Review at bbb.org.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
