Pet care, the sequel: Checklist for picking a boarding facility

Q. I just saw your column regarding traveling with your pets. I’m going to be out of the country for a week and my dog obviously can’t come along for the ride. I will need to board him, but I’m not sure where to even begin. I also have anxiety about leaving him. Can you help me?
A. I just came from an extended vacation and I, too, had to board my dog. Let me tell you, he LOVED it! Your dog will have so much fun playing with other dogs; he won’t even have time to be sad.
Dogs are family, so leaving them with just anyone can cause some anxiety; but rest assured, I’m here to help!
First, you will need to locate a reputable boarding facility. You should ask other pet owners you trust for recommendations, and check with BBB at bbb.org. You can view their rating and any customer reviews they have.
Once you’ve found a boarding facility you like, its best to drop in unannounced. If you drop by unannounced, they won’t have time to “prepare” for you and you can really get a chance to see how they operate.
While you’re there, ask them questions and take note of the facilities cleanliness, temperature and condition of the kennels and cages, the surrounding fence, the security of the building, how staff members are interacting with the pets, and if someone will be on the premises overnight.
Be sure to also ask about play time. Some kennels let them all play together, and others separate them completely, or by breed size. Also, ask what will happen should your dog and another dog get into a fight.
Inquire about their vaccination and flea and tick policy as well. Your dog will need the required core vaccines, but some boarding facilities require extra vaccinations. If your dog is not up-to-date on his shots, be sure to ask them how far in advance he would need to be vaccinated before entering the facility.
As soon as you have enough information to make a choice you’re comfortable with, make the reservation.
Prior to signing the contract, be sure to thoroughly read it over. Verify the contract includes the full cost, exercise and feeding schedule, pickup and dropoff hours, what happens if you’re late picking him up, emergency contact, and anything else that was verbally agreed upon, like specific pet needs.
When boarding, make sure not to leave anything behind. Depending on his needs, you may need to bring his medication, special dog food and treats, favorite toys, dog bed, and something with your scent on it. You will also need his veterinarian’s phone number, and emergency contact information.
Remember, if you’re stressed out over leaving him, don’t show it, as dogs can pick up on your emotions and react to your energy. A short, cheerful goodbye is best when you leave, that way they won’t stress out the entire time you’re gone and they can enjoy playing with other dogs.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems toAction Line at the BetterBusiness Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
