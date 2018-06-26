Prizes await those who find 'Waldo' at these Oakhurst, Coarsegold businesses

Oakhurst and Coarsegold residents, this is your chance to earn some prizes or just have some fun.
Waldo, the famous boy in glasses wearing red and white stripes who blends in well in a crowd, will hide in Oakhurst and Coarsegold area businesses the month of July. Those who find him at most of the 25 locations helping Waldo hide will be entered in a prize drawing. The "Where's Waldo?" search is an effort to encourage the public to shop or visit local businesses, according to organizers.
Anyone who thinks they can find Waldo in the hide-and-seek search will need to get a "Find Waldo Local" passport with a list of all the businesses taking part. Branches Books & Gifts has the passport as well as the Yosemite/Madera County Visitor's Bureau.
To be eligible to win prizes, participants must earn stamps from each business they visit in their quest to find Waldo. The hunt begins July 1 and ends at 9 am Tuesday, July 31.
Once the search is complete, participants will need to fill out their "Find Waldo Local" passport with their name and contact information and bring it to a finale party at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 31. For more details, contact Branches Books & Gifts, 559-641-2019.
The national search for Waldo is a partnership among publisher Candlewick Press, American Booksellers Association and 250 independent bookstores in the country.
