Here’s how you should prepare for a vacation trip with your pet

Q: This summer I plan to do a lot of traveling, and with the Fourth of July weekend coming up next week I figured why not start with that. I have a dog that I hate leaving home. I feel that my trips end up being shorter because I’m always rushing back home to my dog. I’ve never traveled with him, but I want to take him to Morro Bay for the Fourth of July weekend. Any tips you can give me?
A: Morro Bay is a wonderful place to take dogs, and I’m sure your pup will appreciate being able to come along for the ride. It can be scary traveling with your pet for the first time, but a little preparation goes a long way.
Start by ensuring that wherever you’re staying allows pets. Locate a pet-friendly hotel and reserve a room there ASAP. You can look them up on bbb.org. Some hotels limit the amount of “pet rooms” available. Be sure to call the hotel prior to your trip to ensure everything is all set for Fido to come along.
Also, locate pet-friendly restaurants, the nearest vet in town, and understand any time restrictions – for example, if there’s a limit to when dogs are allowed on a beach.
When it comes to day of travel, make sure you have everything in order in terms of transportation. Unless you’ve driven in the car with your dog before, your dog may not know what to expect. It’s best to confine Fido to a crate, or buckle him in the back seat using his harness. This will avoid hazardous distractions, ensuring the safety of you and your pup.
You also need to ensure your pet is comfortable by bringing along everything he needs. Bringing him to a new environment can cause some unwanted stress, but you can calm some of that stress by bringing along things he loves.
Bring his food, favorite toys, bedding, treats, and anything else that will help him feel more at home. You should also stick to the same feeding and walking schedule as dogs are creatures of habit.
Because your pup is in an unfamiliar place, it’s best to not leave him alone as he may harm himself trying to look for you, or worse, escape, putting him at great risk.
Unfortunately, even though he is right by your side, accidents can still happen. Be sure your pet’s ID tag and microchip are up-to-date in case he gets separated from you. This increases the chance of you being reunited with your pup.
Following these tips will ensure your trip goes smoothly.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems to Action Line at the Better Business Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
