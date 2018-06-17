‘You just won $10,000! What are you going to do next? Best bet is be skeptical

Q. I keep receiving these sweepstakes prizes in the mail. One of them told me I just won $10,000! All I have to do is wire them $1,000 for paperwork, and the check processing fee. I am struggling financially right now, so this prize would be life-changing. I haven’t done anything yet, but I am tempted to send the money to them. What do you recommend that I do?
A. I am so glad you reached out BEFORE doing anything! Absolutely do NOT send them any money as they are scammers.
Scammers often use this tactic to scam their victims because, as you stated, that amount of money is life-changing, and the thought of not receiving it would be devastating. Unfortunately, once you wire that payment to them you will never hear from them again, unless they decide to ask you for even more money.
Just remember, if you’ve won a prize, it is free!
Scammers usually ask you to send the money via Western Union, MoneyGram or a gift card because the money is untraceable. It will be nearly impossible to receive your funds back, and the scammer will be able to do as he wishes with your hard-earned money, like go on a shopping spree on your dime.
According to BBB’s new report on sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams, these types of scams cost 500,000 Americans and Canadians roughly $117 million in just 2017 alone.
If you’re still tempted, BBB recommends that you call the company directly to see if you’ve really won. Be sure to look the company up yourself, and not to use the phone number the scammers left you, as that is usually part of the grand plan.
You should do an internet search of the company, name or phone number of the person who contacted you. If other people have been scammed by a certain company, person or phone number, they usually report it to warn others.
Reputable companies never ask you to wire money for winnings. If they want the money for taxes, themselves or a third party, they are most likely a crook. You usually pay taxes on the winnings that next tax year, not up front, and definitely not via a wire transfer or a gift card.
If anyone does call you or send a letter in the mail asking for payment up front, it’s best to hang up the phone, ignore the letters and report it to both the Federal Trade Commission (ftc.gov/complaint) and with BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker), so you can warn others to these types of scams so they don’t fall victim.
If you receive any more prize-winning offers, or you have any more questions regarding this scam, please call BBB at 800-675-8118.
Action Line is written by Blair Looney, president and CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Central California. Send your consumer concerns, questions and problems to Action Line at the Better Business Bureau, 2600 W. Shaw Lane, Fresno, CA 93711 or info@cencal.bbb.org.
