Agriculture Making a ‘positive difference’ for The Valley. Mark Borba named Agriculturalist of the Year November 06, 2019 07:04 PM

Mark Borba of Borba Farms in Riverdale was awarded the Agriculturalist of the year and The Bowles Farming Company of Los Banos was named Ag Business of the Year at the annual Fresno Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Awards Luncheon in Fresno.