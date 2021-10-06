News

Kentucky reports 51 more coronavirus-related deaths

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of 51 more people in Kentucky as the state's pandemic-related death toll approaches 9,000, the state reported Wednesday.

The latest deaths announced by the state included Kentuckians as young as 39, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post.

The virus-related death toll in Kentucky has reached at least 8,972, the state said.

The governor reported 2,696 more COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dipped slightly to 9.11%, he said.

More than 1,630 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including 476 in intensive care units, the state reported.

  Comments  
