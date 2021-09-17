News

Small plane makes emergency landing on Orcas Island

The Associated Press

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash.

Three people suffered minor injuries after the plane they were on had to make an emergency landing Thursday evening.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the aircraft had mechanical issues while in flight after taking off from Friday Harbor Airport and had to make an emergency landing in a grassy field on Point Lawrence Road on Orcas Island, KOMO-TV reported.

The three people on board were flown off the island for medical treatment. According to the sheriff’s office all three had minor injuries. The plane was a total loss.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

