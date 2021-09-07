Monday Sports in Brief

GOLF

TOLDEO, Ohio (AP) — Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors their 14th point, sparking a somewhat muted celebration at breezy Inverness.

Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the rivals.

The Europeans built a 9-7 lead going into the 12 singles matches over the weekend.

NFL

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews.

The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. Andrews turned 26 on Monday.

Andrews was a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions that season and tied for the lead in 2020 with 58.

Since 2019, Andrews’ 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among tight ends in the NFL. He’s entering his fourth season.

SOCCER

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie is being sent back to Italy and will miss his second straight World Cup qualifier after breaking U.S. team COVID-19 protocols.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made the announcement Monday, a day after the U.S. and Canada played a 1-1 draw.

McKennie, among the leaders on the U.S. team, started last Thursday’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador. He was not allowed to be on Sunday’s game-day roster.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four Argentina footballers are being investigated by Brazil federal police for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo for a World Cup qualifying match.

The Brazil-Argentina qualifier on Sunday was interrupted after seven minutes when agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, insisted they should take England-based players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Anvisa said Argentina soccer officials knew since Saturday that the four players — three of whom were on the field — should not play because they were in the United Kingdom 14 days before their arrival, but did not inform authorities as required. Visitors from the U.K. must undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé has had an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon removed in an operation.

Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Monday the 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.

The operation was a “great victory,” Pelé said on his social media channels on Monday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season.

Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.

Edsall, 63, was originally the Huskies coach from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into what is now the bowl subdivision, taking the Huskies to five bowl games and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010.

AUTO RACING

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season and replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo team said Monday that Bottas had signed a multi-year deal, paving the way for George Russell to replace Bottas at Mercedes.

For Bottas, it is a sad end to a Mercedes career that never really took off after he replaced the then-world champion Nico Rosberg in 2017.

WINTER SPORTS

Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries was announced as part of this season’s USA Bobsled national team on Monday, even with her status for this winter’s Beijing Olympics remaining unclear.

Humphries was a lock to make the team after winning gold medals in both the traditional two-person and the new women’s monobob event at last season’s world championships.

Lolo Jones, the Olympic hurdler-turned-bobsledder who pushed Humphries’ two-person sled on the way to that world championship last winter, also was selected for the national team. The teams were revealed Monday morning in Lake Placid, New York.

OBITUARY

PARIS (AP) — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73.

In a poignant tribute on Monday, PSG called him the club’s “glorious elder.”

Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982.

He was injured in a match and required knee surgery. During the operation at Lyon Hospital, an anaesthetic error saw him fall into a coma.