Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. Aug. 31, 2021.

Editorial: Ida’s toll could have been worse

When a hurricane packing 150-miles-per-hour winds and torrential rain hits, it’s difficult to look for a silver lining amid the destruction.

But, fingers crossed, there definitely is one: The loss of life has been so much less than might have been anticipated.

As of early Monday evening, despite thousands of destroyed or heavily damaged structures, despite an estimated million homes and businesses losing electricity, despite untold numbers of utility poles and trees being blown down, only two deaths had been recorded as a result of the massively powerful hurricane.

That number is almost certain to rise, as rescue efforts are ongoing to find and bring to safety scores of people who remain trapped in their flooded homes. Also, as the storm continues to move northward, there remains the chance that it will spin off life-threatening tornadoes.

But barring some catastrophic turn of events, the fatality count from Ida will be nothing like the 1,800 deaths that Hurricane Katrina — a storm of like ferocity — caused 16 years ago. For that we can be extremely thankful, and appreciative of the tougher building codes and the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades and seawalls to protect the most vulnerable areas along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts. We can also be grateful that many took the threat seriously and evacuated out of harm’s way.

That’s not to say there won’t be a lot of misery and cost as a result of this storm. The loss of property is almost certainly going to be in the tens of billions of dollars. It may be a while before some of the displaced are able to return home and assess their damage. Power could be out for weeks in some places. And the necessity of putting large numbers of unrelated people in shelters could cause the current COVID-19 surge in Louisiana and Mississippi to go even higher.

Still, it could have been so much worse. Katrina demonstrated that less than a generation ago.

Many in Mississippi felt overlooked in 2005 when so much national attention was focused on the catastrophic flooding and loss of life in New Orleans, but this time Mississippi truly did fare better than did Louisiana. Remembering that it could have been the other way around, this state should not only look after its own but also help our neighbor to the west. The people of Louisiana are going to need assistance with utility and clean-up crews, with temporary housing and, when trustworthy channels have been set up, with monetary donations.

Gov. Tate Reeves set the right tone Monday when he announced that federal emergency personnel in Mississippi should be reallocated to Louisiana, where their services are more needed, and that Mississippi would add National Guard troops to help as well.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama all share some common attributes. None of them are wealthy states. All of them have vulnerable coastlines. All of them put much emphasis on the religious faith of their people.

When a natural disaster like this hits, it puts that faith and that commonality to the test. Mississippi has come through before for its stricken neighbors. We have confidence it will do so again.

___

Tupelo Daily Journal. Aug. 26, 2021.

Editorial: Private businesses should decide their own masking policies

Following a vote that divided its Board of Aldermen, the city of Oxford will require everyone ages 6 and older to wear masks while in public.

During a special called meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 to require face masks indoors everywhere and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. This includes the premises of private businesses.

We believe in masking, but more importantly, we believe in getting vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to a CDC study released Tuesday.

At the same time, we believe the city went too far with their order. The first problem is the citywide mask mandate was passed during a special called meeting, which did not give citizens any time to attend and voice an opinion before the vote.

The city of Oxford also went too far by requiring private businesses impose masking rules. The city of Oxford should respect the liberty of private businesses to make their own decisions and the power of a free market to guide them.

This is not like last year and the mask mandates that were passed by state and local governments. For one thing, we have far more information today than we did a year ago. Second, and more to the point, we have vaccines, including the Pfizer vaccine that now has FDA approval.

Just like in a private residence, a private business should set the rules for its establishment. Private citizens can choose to engage in a business transaction on the terms of service outlined by the business.

A business owner could require masking or even proof of vaccination. As a consumer, you choose to comply or go to a different business. This is how free society works. Freedom to choose in private business transactions is paramount in a free society.

The mayor and aldermen could set a stronger tone and lead by example by requiring all city of Oxford employees and contractors to have proof of vaccination. That would be following the lead of Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The city could continue to require masks in all city-controlled settings indoors or outside — city sidewalks, parks, City Hall, etc. But imposing local masking rules on private businesses is not who we are as Americans.

Local business owners should know they have a greater “social responsibility,” but they should get to decide on their terms how and when to impose restrictions of this nature on themselves. The free market will also give them direction, as much as their own analysis will. If private citizens choose not to do business with them because they have no rules or too many rules, business owners will adjust. The drive to profitability will have the ultimate say.

___

Vicksburg Post. Aug. 28, 2021.

Editorial: Plenty to look forward to in Vicksburg

With the announcement of several new projects in the city of Vicksburg, the usual allotment of complaints has also surfaced.

“There’s nothing to do in Vicksburg.”

“What do people come here to see anyway? The river?”

While there are always reasons to complain — and room for improvement — there is also reason to indulge in a little optimism about our city.

For example, the riverfront is set for a much-needed revitalization, beginning with improvements along Levee Street and a possible extension. Think of the tourists who flock to see the murals as they arrive in town via cruise boat — imagine how much warmer their reception to the River City will be, with a little polishing.

We eagerly anticipate the opening of the Mississippi Center for Information and Technology — and if the workers outside the building all week are any indication, we could hear more news soon. The potential for job creation and the buzz surrounding MCITy holds the possibility for a brand-new direction for Vicksburg.

New businesses are popping up around every corner. From the upcoming Brick Street Deli, to the new business and event center on Washington Street and more, our economy is primed for revitalization.

City and county leaders plan to use a portion of their American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Vicksburg’s future through a coding academy, mentorship programs, internships and more. The idea that our leaders are proactively helping to mold young minds is exciting.

We have the space, the history and the means to help Vicksburg reach its full potential and live up to its nickname of “Red Carpet City of the South.”

In order to achieve this, however, we all need to be on board. Whether it’s through volunteering services or voicing opinions and providing solutions, there’s something everyone can do to be part of the progress.

Vicksburg is growing and creating positive change in many facets. Take some time to learn how you can be part of the solution and not the problem.

