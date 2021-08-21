News

Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at UNC dormitory

The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

Some students at University of North Carolina dormitory have been placed in isolation after officials identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The university said Saturday that a cluster of at least five cases has been identified at Avery Residence Hall.

The announcement comes a day after university officials said that unvaccinated students will now have to be tested twice weekly. The initial requirement was once a week.

Earlier this month, university officials announced a cluster of cases connected to an event at the school of pharmacy.

The university says 87 percent of students report that they have been vaccinated.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Ex-NFL player Mark Schlereth urges Alaskans to get vaccine

August 21, 2021 9:10 AM

National

Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

August 21, 2021 9:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service