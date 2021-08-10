6 drug treatment facilities get $6 million in federal aid

Six substance abuse treatment programs in high-risk communities in eastern Kentucky have received $6 million in federal aid.

Treatment centers in Corbin, Albany, Prestonsburg, Newport, Morehead and Ashcamp will receive $1 million each, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday in a statement.

The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is part of an initiative to reduce the number of overdose deaths by increasing access to treatment. Deaths from opioids increased last year across the country, driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

“Kentucky has tragically suffered one of the worst spikes in overdose deaths in the nation. With today’s federal grant announcement, we are continuing our efforts to reverse this painful trend," McConnell said.