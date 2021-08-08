News

Virus disrupts opening day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn't have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

The league made the announcement Sunday, about six hours before the game was scheduled to tip off. The NBA said the player shortage was because of ongoing contact tracing within the team.

The schedule opened with Atlanta facing Boston. Other games on opening day were Toronto-New York, Portland-Charlotte, Houston-Cleveland, Oklahoma City-Detroit, Denver-Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service