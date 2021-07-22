Southwest sees milestone as it turns profit for June

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo, Southwest Airlines ticketing agent helps a traveller at the check-in counter at Denver International Airport in Denver. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, sent letters Friday, July 16, 2021, to the CEOs of American, Southwest, Delta, JetBlue, Republic and Allegiant. She wrote that she is concerned by reports that have highlighted the role of worker shortages in a surge of delayed and canceled flights. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) AP

Southwest Airlines turned a profit in June without assistance from the U.S., which the company is calling a milestone in its recovery from the pandemic.

Net income reached $348 million, reversing last year's loss in the same stretch.

Per share profit was 57 cents per share, but it was a loss of 35 cents per-share when one-time events are included. That was worse than the per-share loss of 21 cents that Wall Street expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares dipped 1.5% before the opening bell Thursday.

Revenue, at $4.01 billion was better than projected, however.

“Second quarter 2021 marked an important milestone in the pandemic recovery as leisure travel demand surged," said Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly. "We generated net income in June 2021, representing our first monthly profit without taking into account the benefit of temporary salaries and wages cost relief provided by PSP proceeds, since the negative effects of the pandemic began in March 2020.