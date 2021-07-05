Editorial Roundup: Texas

Austin American-Statesman. July 4, 2021.

Editorial: We’ve seen this border wall show before. Please spare us the rerun

Donald Trump’s visit to the border this week had a distressingly familiar ring to it. The ex-president made the same baseless claims that other countries are sending their murderers and drug dealers to America. He made the same false boasts that his policies — undeniably cruel and at times recklessly lethal — solved our nation’s complex immigration challenges. He aired the same bogus grievances of a “stolen election,” a fanciful narrative rejected by dozens of judges but still embraced by a worrisome number of Americans.

And Trump re-upped his signature crusade for a costly border wall — although there’s no longer any pretense that Mexico will pay for this boondoggle, to the extent that anything gets built at all. Gov. Greg Abbott has instead volunteered Texans and their wallets for the task.

How much would it cost? No one can say. The Texas border wall project manager that Abbott plans to hire is supposed to figure out costs and logistics, even as the governor is pledging action and tweeting video of land-clearing for a wall.

But we know the Trump administration wanted to add about 280 miles of border wall in Texas. And we know that after spending $2.8 billion to replace existing barriers and build new ones in Texas, the Trump administration produced just 55 miles of new wall. Federal lawmakers said some portions of the Texas wall cost $26.5 million per mile.

Abbott envisions “hundreds of miles” of new border wall. You do the math.

Because no one likes taxes, Abbott has suggested the effort could get a significant boost from private donations. So far his office has pulled in less than $500,000 in donations. Perhaps that’s enough to erect a few slats.

We Build the Wall, a separate and well-publicized effort to raise private donations for a border wall, raised about $25 million and built less than 5 miles of wall in Texas and New Mexico. Setting aside the fact that its organizers were indicted for fraud, and that the poorly built segment of wall in Texas was in danger of collapse last year, it’s clear that even a robust national campaign for a donor-funded border wall will only cover a few miles of work.

Abbott has already started Texas’ border wall effort by reallocating $250 million of taxpayer money from the state prison system’s budget. Reporting by the Dallas Morning News suggests Abbott plans to replace those funds with federal COVID relief dollars — prompting Democratic members of Congress this week to call for a federal mandate to prohibit such a gross misuse of emergency aid. What a disgrace. Our governor can’t be trusted to put the COVID recovery needs of Texans above the border wall backdrop he desires for his next campaign photo op.

While Texas rushes in to continue Trump’s border wall, it risks making the same costly mistakes as the ex-president. Namely: Working to build expensive stretches of wall without first determining whether such a barrier is necessary, cost-effective or better than other border security options, such as surveillance technology.

A sharply worded report issued last year by the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found the Trump administration failed to properly examine alternatives or develop a sound methodology for ranking the areas needing a border wall. Operating in such a ready-fire-aim way means the project “may take longer than planned, cost more than expected, and deliver less capability than envisioned to secure the southern border,” the inspector wrote.

Hardly a good use of dollars, whether they come from donors or taxpayers.

We have long recognized the need for America to secure its borders and provide an orderly system for immigration. We also recognize the spike in border crossings in recent months has strained South Texas communities. These are challenges demanding a proper federal response — and make no mistake, enforcing immigration laws is the responsibility of the federal government. The U.S. Supreme Court told Arizona as much in 2012, when that state tried to take border control efforts into its own hands by having state troopers arrest migrants for trespassing and other charges.

Trump’s original campaign pledge to “build that wall” excited his core Republican voters, and Abbott is hoping to ride a similar wave of enthusiasm through next year’s gubernatorial campaign and perhaps a future White House bid. But we’ve seen this show before. Texas doesn’t need more miles of border wall. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for this charade. All of us should be spared this rerun.

June 30, 2021.

Editorial: Life of former slave Wash Lytle almost lost to time because of unmarked grave

On this hot Friday afternoon, A.C. Jackson stood beside the grave marker of Billye Lloyd Dade, who died in 1955.

Dade is buried near the Black area of Abilene’s Municipal Cemetery. Not far away is a more prominent gravestone for Dr. William H. and Beatrice V. Butler. Dr. Butler was Abilene’s first Black physician.

Jackson wasn’t at the cemetery to study the burial site of either man.

With wooden stakes, he had marked the plot of a man with no marker. And that saddens him.

Next to Dade — who could’ve been white or Black, Jackson mused — is where, according to cemetery records, Wash Lytle was buried after he died April 27, 1955.

According to a death certificate obtained by Jackson, Lytle lived to be 111. A 1955 story in the Reporter-News said his mother lived to be 108, dying in Weatherford.

His service arrangements were handled by the city’s longtime Black funeral home, Curtis-Starks.

Lytle is identified as a widowed “negro” who was born in 1844. Birthplace: Unknown, according to the document.

However, a Reporter-News story April 28, 1955, said Wash might have been born near Austin.

The story stated he twice was married.

There is a lot of mystery to Wash Lytle. His death certificate attests that he served in the U.S. Armed Forces. In World War I. With that war starting in 1914, Lytle would’ve been 70.

Jackson admitted it was unlikely that Lytle served in Europe. Maybe service was based on his days connected to buffalo soldiers.

But if Lytle was born in 1844 in the South, he grew up a slave. Wash had told a reporter that his master was called “Old Captain Ford.” Lytle never was sold or whipped.

Jackson said that after freedom came to Blacks in Texas, Wash worked as a “cow-boy” on trail drives. Jackson said Hollywood hijacked the term, calling men “cowboys” in movies.

In a 1949 interview, Lytle said he had killed his fair share of the numerous buffalo that once roamed West Texas. And “Indians,” too. The law, he said, was dictated by a man’s firearm.

That same year, Lytle, then 105, was taken to court for carrying a concealed weapon. An old .45 Colt.

It’s ironic that is legal eight decades later, though the buffalo Lytle chased are long gone, or now just statues.

Lytle wasn’t punished for his offense. In fact, the story stated, the judge gave him $1 to get a steak dinner.

“Judge, since you says them days is gone forever,” Lytle is quoted, “I will believe you - and leave this old gun to home.”

Jackson wants to place a marker of some sort at Wash Lytle’s gravesite. Perhaps a historical marker from the state, or at least a headstone. That cost could be close to $2,000.

On this day, Lytle’s gravesite was marked by stakes and decorated with red, white and blue streamers. And an Uncle Sam-style hat.

Jackson’s interest in history — truthful history, as he sees it — is widely known.

While he noted the recent joyous celebration of Juneteenth, when Texas Blacks learned of their freedom June 19, 1865, he said freedom did not come officially until the 13th Amendment was ratified.

The amendment states: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

Jackson calls Wash Lytle a “genuine Texas hero.

More research likely is needed to substantiate that claim.

But the fact that a man is buried in an Abilene cemetery, without so much as a simple grave marker, speaks to a time when Blacks and other races were considered less.

Remembering someone such as Wash Lytle is important today as we seek equality.

He lived though great changes in our nation and left his mark on history, even if not on his final resting place.

June 29, 2021.

Editorial: Abbott’s vetoes as heartless as they are arbitrary

When it comes to immigration, Gov. Greg Abbott brings a false heat, promising a border wall that will never truly be built and making unfounded allegations of child abuse outside a migrant children’s shelter at the Freeman Coliseum.

When it came to reforming the electric grid this session, following February’s deadly freeze and widespread outages, Abbott left Texans out in the cold, especially when he claimed, “Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”

Saying something doesn’t make it so. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is struggling to keep the lights on and AC blowing this summer, and immigration remains a federal issue.

While Abbott’s critics have, rightfully, scorched him on these two fronts — one is a failure to act, and the other is acting to fail, and both lead to harm — a number of his vetoes also deserve the public’s attention and scorn.

Most of this attention has been showered on his defunding of the Legislature in advance of the July 8 special session. As we have noted, this is all about leverage as Abbott pushes to limit voting access in Texas. Lawmakers would be wise to not bend the knee to a governor who acts like a king.

But other vetoes strike us as heartless, inhumane and arbitrary. Consider Abbott’s decision to veto SB 1109, known as the “Christine Blubaugh Act.” This was in honor of a 16-year-old girl in Grand Prairie, murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2000.

The bill would have required Texas students to learn about the signs and prevalence of domestic and dating violence, how to report abuse and also raised awareness about resources. But Abbott shot this down because it “fails to recognize the rights of parents” to opt out of such education. One problem is, some parents commit abuse, too. They can commit domestic violence against one another, or their children. Another is it’s difficult for adults to recognize warning signs of abuse, so it would help to educate children. It’s a galling veto.

So is his decision to veto SB 474, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. It would have made chaining up dogs outside and leaving them without water, shade and shelter illegal. Abbott called it “micromanaging.”

We would call it humane. It’s illegal to tether a dog with any kind of chain outside in San Antonio, thanks to a 2017 ordinance, and a tethered dog must have adequate shelter, shade and space to roam.

Abbott often complains about “patchwork” regulations, and this was an opportunity to establish a statewide baseline for the humane treatment of dogs.

What these bills have in common is an attempt by state lawmakers to protect the unprotected. Animals rely on people for their well-being, and children are empowered with knowledge about how to identify, report and not repeat domestic violence. That Abbott couldn’t see this is as disturbing as it is unsurprising.

Abbott also vetoed two criminal justice bills that would have brought some welcome change on the edges of reform. House Bill 686 would have opened the door for earlier parole for those convicted of committing certain crimes when they were younger than 18. The point was for parole boards to consider the inmate’s age and mental state at the time. Abbott said this would create confusion with existing statute. We say it’s the right intention and policy.

Abbott also vetoed Senate Bill 281, which would have banned using statements gained through hypnosis in criminal court. Yes, that’s your governor, Texas. Clearly, he has other priorities.

___

June 30, 2021.

Editorial: STAAR test scores show disaster brewing in Texas schools. Where are our state leaders?

Gov. Greg Abbott will instruct lawmakers to return to Austin next week for a special session, but he hasn’t told them exactly what he wants them to address.

We have a suggestion: Texas’ struggling schools.

On Monday, the state issued the most detailed and alarming look at how far students fell during the pandemic, this year’s State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, results. Everyone knew it would be bad, but some of the results are breathtaking, especially in math: Just 30% of third-graders meet grade level requirements.

And the STAAR scores render an inescapable verdict on virtual learning: Districts with more students on screens at home tended to have worse scores, state education officials said.

In Fort Worth, the results are yet another sign of how tens of thousands of kids are just not learning what they should, especially after the pandemic. In grades 3 through 8, a smaller share of students were at grade level or close to it in math and reading than when tests were last administered in 2019. The Arlington school district saw similar declines in both subjects across grade levels.

It’s important to keep the scores in perspective. Yes, everyone knew virtual learning had significant flaws. And efforts are underway to address the loss of learning; Fort Worth ISD says it has triple the usual number of students in summer school. Much more tutoring is available, along with enrichment courses in reading offered throughout the community.

But the fact that learning loss was unavoidable seems to have led to a lack of urgency among state leaders, and that’s unacceptable. Abbott issued no public statement and has offered little in the way of a vision for how schools can improve. Perhaps if a potential Republican primary challenger raises it, we’ll hear from the governor.

As for the Legislature’s regular session this year, school districts were pleased when state revenues proved more resilient than expected, killing any chance of big funding cuts. And lawmakers approved a bill that will help channel some resources to students who fail crucial STAAR tests. But the erosion of learning wasn’t a priority.

There’s growing acknowledgment that Fort Worth’s problems didn’t start there, and fixing the problems borne of a lost year will be only a start. It will take serious and sustained commitments from businesses, political leaders and the community to reverse years-long trends. Superintendent Kent Scribner needs to outline a robust plan for the next year and beyond to reverse the losses of the pandemic and get the district’s students, particularly the neediest, on a path to sustained improvement.

Between a recent tax-rate increase and a surge of federal money, resources shouldn’t be the issue. There’s new leadership on the school board, so a fresh look at plans to improve is in order. Tutoring and summer school are a start, but district leaders need to put forth a long-term plan and solicit buy-in from parents, business groups and community leaders.

It’s time, too, for tougher conversations about the role of parents and families. It’s staggering how many children simply disappeared during the pandemic, rarely if ever making contact with teachers or appearing for virtual instruction. We ask teachers to lift children out of their circumstances, but they’re not magicians.

Our schools are one of our chief instruments for battling poverty, distributing food, offering mental health services and performing other basic tasks only tangentially related to education. We need social pressure that emphasizes the importance of education and taking steps to ensure children are ready to learn. Schools can’t do it all.

The STAAR results reinforce some of the lessons of the pandemic. The most important is that shutting down schools is a step that must be taken only when absolutely necessary, and they must be reopened as soon as possible. When the coronavirus first arrived, there was no other sensible option. And if it should surge anew or another emergency should strike, that might again be the case.

But we know now that extended virtual schooling actively harms learning, and getting children back with teachers must be an urgent priority.

It’s also important, though, that children can maximize their learning at home. The pandemic revealed gaps in online access, especially in low-income areas and rural communities. The state has taken steps to address it, and locally, FWISD is expanding broadband, albeit slowly. This priority can’t slip; every Texas child must be able to tap into the digital world they’ll live in.

Test results aren’t everything. But these STAAR scores cannot be ignored. Texas schools are on the edge of a crisis, and all of us must play a part in addressing it.

June 24, 2021.

Editorial: Abbott bites dogs, owners should bite back

With Republican Party of Texas Chairman and right-wing agitator Allen West and former state senator Don Huffines emerging as threats to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s vision of a third term, Abbott is quite obviously turning frantic. Instead of offering Texans sound, rational, wise leadership, he’s desperately trying to demonstrate he’s a tougher hombre than anyone else: He’s crowdfunding to build the former president’s border wall, defying federal gun laws, demanding voter rights be rigorously restricted and pressing for more ways to ban the teaching of critical race theory, which state legislators just banned.

But letting Fido bake to death in the roasting summer sun? Well, yes, that’s also OK with Gov. Abbott. He’s Texas tough.

Last week Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 474, which would have allowed law enforcement to immediately render aid when suffering dogs are found cruelly tethered outside, exposed to the blazing heat or hail or ice, and/or are left without fresh water or sufficient shelter. The bill was supported by Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, whites and non-whites. Abbott gave absolutely no indication during the legislative session that he had reservations about the bill. His insistence now that a new state law to protect dogs isn’t needed clashes with what law enforcement officers witness daily in Texas.

“Currently the (state) law is unusable, mainly due to the 24-hour notice that is required to be given to people violating the law,” Jamey Cantrell, president of the Texas Animal Control Association, told lawmakers this spring. “As we saw earlier this year during the freeze, and as we will see again in the coming months when temperatures rise, 24 hours in Texas weather can mean the difference between life and death. There are numerous other deficiencies with the Texas law that (Senate Bill 474) also fixes, such as defining ‘shelter’ and ensuring animals are not kept in dangerous or unhealthy situations.”

Grapeland Police Lt. Carly Foster from rural East Texas told lawmakers a dog owner “may claim that a piece of plywood leaning against a barn is adequate shelter, even though it’s clearly not and will not protect him from the extreme elements in Texas.” During the freeze that killed many Texans who lost power (thanks to an independently run power grid Abbott now claims is fixed), Foster fielded “198 calls about dogs chained, and we usually get only about 25 to 50. During the February freeze we had two dogs that froze to death subsequently because we could not (immediately) enforce the law.” Foster also delivered to state legislators a bag of chains she had removed from tethered dogs.

One can tell a great deal about a man by how he treats his dog who, after all, seldom has much say in the matter and relies on the judgment, care and affection of his master in all things. Abbott has revealed what kind of a man he is. He has vetoed a bill that demands Texans with outdoor dogs at least provide “an area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and any other substance that could cause harm to the health of a dog that is subjected to prolonged exposure to the substance, including feces or urine; shade from direct sunlight; and potable water.” Next year will offer many choices in election bouts, but Abbott’s abject cruelty should settle the matter for all of us who love dogs.

