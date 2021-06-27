South Carolina getting $17M to help Head Start programs

South Carolina is getting more than $17 million in federal money to help programs that promote school readiness for young children from lower-income families.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Friday that the state would be getting the money for its Head Start programs, which also focus on family wellbeing.

The payout is part of the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic relief legislation that Congress passed in March solely with Democratic votes.

It comes in addition to the $709 million the state has already received to help the state's childcare providers reopen and keep costs down for families.

Clyburn says the influx will particularly help low-income and rural communities across the state, as the pandemic improves and parents go back to work.