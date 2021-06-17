Wednesday Sports in Brief

NBA

Phoenix guard Chris Paul has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Suns said Wednesday, and it is unclear whether he’ll be available for the start of the Western Conference finals next week.

The Suns said Paul’s status will be evaluated again Saturday. The earliest possible start date for the West finals is Sunday; that series schedule is contingent on when the other West semifinal between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers ends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.

Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

The 6-foot-7 Ball was selected third overall in 2020 after playing professional ball in Lithuania and Australia. He led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.

The club described Van Gundy’s departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.”

Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons.

The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”

Nelson joined Dallas in 1998 when his dad was named coach. A few months later, the Mavericks moved down in the draft to get Nowitzki in a trade with Milwaukee. The 7-foot German led Dallas to the franchise’s only championship in 2011.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Brooks won’t be back with the Washington Wizards next season after general manager Tommy Sheppard announced Wednesday the coach’s contract would not be extended.

Sheppard said the Wizards will begin their coaching search immediately.

Brooks is out after just one playoff series victory in 2017 to show for his five seasons on the job. Washington made the playoffs three times in those five years.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard Gallant is the new coach of the New York Rangers and will be tasked with taking one of the NHL’s youngest clubs to the next level.

The Rangers announced Gallant’s hiring Wednesday after agreeing to a four-year contract with him this week.

The 57-year-old Gallant, who led Canada to a gold medal at the world hockey championship in Latvia after an 0-3 start, replaces David Quinn, who was fired along with much of his staff after the Rangers missed the playoffs in a disappointing season.

SOCCER

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.

Madrid called a news conference for Thursday as “an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos.”

The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

He was a member of the Spain team which won an unprecedented title hat trick at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

SPORTS BUSINESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated is branching out into the sports and entertainment ticket marketplace.

Authentic Brand Groups, which manages the Sports Illustrated brand, announced Wednesday it is teaming up with Venmo to launch SI Tix. The new ticket reseller site arrives at a time when more venues are going to full capacity and easing COVID-19 health restrictions.

SI Tix will charge a $10 transaction fee for all tickets purchased via Venmo and will offer a full refund if an event is canceled.

OBITUARY

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary’s, has died. He was 92.

The athletic department at Mount St. Mary’s said Wednesday that Phelan died overnight at his home in Emmitsburg.

Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the Mountaineers to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.