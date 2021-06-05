Lexington to reopen many city buildings

City officials have announced that most Lexington buildings will open June 11 after being closed to the public since March 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the city's main downtown campus and police station on Main Street will reopen. However, some city services will still be limited. City pools will have limited hours due to a lack of lifeguards, said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Masks will not be required but are recommended for any unvaccinated visitor, Gorton said.

Meanwhile, Global Lex, which serves the city's international community, will remain closed because its ventilation system must be addressed. Restricted visitation will resume at the Lexington Detention Center starting Sunday.