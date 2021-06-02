New court date set for woman charged in boy’s 2018 death

A new court date has been set for a woman charged with murder in the the 2018 death of a 4-year-old boy in her care.

Quatavia Givens is to appear in court on Aug. 17, when a judge is expected to set a trial date, television station KOMU reported. Givens is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse or neglect and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of Darnell Gray.

Prosecutors have said Darnell was hurt while Givens was babysitting him in Jefferson City. She reported the boy missing on Oct. 25, 2018, and told authorities he might have been abducted. His body was found a week later, and an autopsy showed the boy died of blunt force trauma.

Given’s trial was first set for July 13 last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Given’s has been free on bond as she awaits trial.