Lawmakers now hold fate of regulations waived amid pandemic

With voters shifting major new responsibilities to them, Pennsylvania's state lawmakers are now tasked with deciding whether hundreds of state government regulations waived during the COVID-19 pandemic should be reinstated.

This massive review is fueled by Tuesday's referendum in which voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments that will give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations.

A key component of a disaster declaration is a governor's authority to waive a regulation.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf renewed the disaster declaration, his fifth straight in response to the coronavirus. Under the provisions of the constitutional amendments approved Tuesday, it will expire in three weeks, instead of the 90-day period allowed previously.

That leaves lawmakers in charge of deciding whether to extend the whole declaration past its expiration on June 9.

“The decision that we face now is, ‘do we extend and renew the disaster declaration in whole, in part or not at all,’” said Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre.

The suspended regulations cover everything from training and inspections to the rights and living standards of people in group homes and children in foster care.

Information about what was waived and why is still being supplied by agencies under Wolf to House Republicans, who asked for the information to be sent weeks ago.