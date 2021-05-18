Beshear appeals to Kentucky students to take COVID-19 shots

Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentucky's students Tuesday to take the COVID-19 shots, saying their help is crucial to “overcome a challenge that we adults can't do on our own.”

The Democratic governor visited a Lexington high school to promote the vaccinations, referring to them as "the key to having a fully normal school year in the fall.”

“How often do we as a society, as a commonwealth, come to our young people and say ‘We need you?’” Beshear said. “We need your help to win something. We need your help to protect people. We need your help to overcome a challenge that we adults can’t do on our own.”

The governor reported Monday that more than 6,300 Kentucky youngsters ages 12 to 15 had received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since becoming eligible for the shots. The state's coronavirus incidence rate Monday was highest among youngsters and adults ages 20 to 49.

Beshear reassured students at Lafayette High School preparing to receive the vaccine Tuesday, telling them: “It's just a shot, right?"

He stressed the vaccine's effectiveness in a message aimed at students and parents.

“By the grace of God ... these vaccines have proven more effective than we ever could have imagined," he said.