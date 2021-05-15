A look at bills passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2021

Missouri lawmakers faced a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass legislation during their annual regular session. Here's a look at some of the bills that passed during the 2021 session.

BUDGET

A $35 billion budget for next fiscal year boosts funding for public schools, universities, hospitals and nursing homes, among other things. But it doesn't include money to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income adults as approved by voters last year. HB 1 - HB 13

BOARDING SCHOOLS

Requires unlicensed children's residential care centers to notify the state of their existence and to have background checks run on staff, contractors and volunteers. HB 557

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Prohibits local health orders approved during emergencies from imposing restrictions on businesses, churches, schools and gatherings for more than 30 days, unless extended by the local governing body. Prohibits cities and counties from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to use transportation systems or public accommodations. SB 271

DRUG DATABASE

Authorizes a statewide database to provide physicians and pharmacists with a patient’s prescription history for controlled substances, such as opioid painkillers and some anti-anxiety drugs. SB 63

GAS TAX

Gradually raises the state's 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, beginning with a 2.5-cent increase Oct. 1. Allows drivers to submit gas receipts to get a refund of the tax. SB 262

LOTTERY WINNERS

Keeps the identify of lottery winners secret, unless they ask for their names to be publicized. HB 402

POLICE POWERS

Limits when police can use chokeholds and requires more reporting of police-use-of-force actions. Allows prosecutors to file court motions to reverse past convictions if they believe the person was innocent or wrongly convicted. SB 53

PUBLIC RECORDS

Closes public access to government records containing the email addresses and phone numbers of individuals receiving electronic newsletters or periodic reports, among other Sunshine Law changes. HB 362

SCHOOL CHOICE

Creates a state tax credit for donors to nonprofits that provide scholarships that could be used for tuition at private K-12 schools and other school-related expenses. Applies only to students in some of Missouri's largest counties or cities with populations over 30,000. HB 349