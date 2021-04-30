Judge returns with 2 HRs, including slam as Yanks top Tigers

Aaron Judge homered twice, including a grand slam, Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and the New York Yankees routed the Detroit Tigers 10-0.

The frequently injured Judge was held out of New York’s starting lineup in its previous two games with what the Yankees described as lower body soreness.

Clint Frazier, Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also homered, and Giancarlo Stanton had three hits. The Yankees set highs for runs, hits (15) and homers (five).

Cole (4-1) allowed four hits and no walks during six innings, and New York pitchers had 18 strikeouts to tie a franchise record for a nine-inning game.

Tarik Skubal (0-4) allowed four runs in three innings.

NATIONALS 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer off Yimi García (2-2), his second walk-off homer this season.

Garrett Cooper’s single scored Jose Devers to the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th. Brad Hand (2—0) pitched two innings for the win.

Jon Lester allowed five hits and two walks in five innings in his season debut. The 37-year-old was one of nine Nationals players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed.

PHILLIES 2, METS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Benches cleared in the eighth inning when Phillies reliever José Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally. Alvarado -- who riled up the Mets with gestures earlier this month -- mixed it up with New York but nothing came of the heated words.

Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.

New York has scored an MLB-low 58 runs, including two or fewer in nine of 20 games this season. Sam Coonrod worked a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Chase Anderson (1-3) swung and missed at a Marcus Stroman (3-2) pitch on a passed ball by James McCann on a third strike that let two runs score. Anderson pitched five solid innings.

Former All-Star center fielder Odúbel Herrera received a smattering of boos in his first game in Philadelphia since his arrest on domestic violence charges two years ago.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit his second pinch. three-run home run in as many days, a drive off Duane Underwood Jr. in the sixth inning to put the Cardinals ahead 6-1 while batting for John Gant (2-2).

Gant gave up one run, three hits and five walks in five innings as St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games.

JT Brubaker (2-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

ASTROS 9, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. (2-1) struck out nine over seven shutout innings in the teams since the Rays won Game 7 of last year’s AL Championship Series.

Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had four hits each, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer for the Astros, who have won seven of nine following a 1-9 skid.

Ryan Yarbrough (1-3) gave up five runs and nine hits in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 13, BRAVES 5

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernández was 2 for 5 with a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Robbie Ray (1-1) allowed two runs, five hits and struck out five over 6 2/3 innings.

Alejandro Kirk had his first multihomer game for the Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette, Kirk and Randal Grichuk all connected off Drew Smyly (0-2), who allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. Kirk also went deep against Edgar Santana.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit Toronto’s sixth homer, a solo shot in the eighth.

REDS 8, CUBS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto hit his 300th home run and doubled twice.

Votto got a curtain call from Cincinnati fans and drove in three runs, Nick Senzel lined a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot. The Reds won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.

Wade Miley needed 65 pitches to get through the first three innings, but regrouped to finish five with 99. Miley (3-2) allowed two runs, one on Kris Bryant’s seventh homer.

Jake Arrieta (3-3) allowed three homers and seven runs in fewer than two innings.

Suárez snapped a 0-for-26 slump with a leadoff shot in the fourth. Senzel followed two batters later with a vicious line drive that barely cleared the left field fence for his first homer of the season.

Arrieta (3-3) allowed seven runs and seven hits in a season-low 3 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered twice, raising his major league-leading total to nine,

After Kohei Arihara (2-3) walked the game’s first two batters, Martinez hit a 79 mph slider into the left-field seats and Xander Bogaerts homered into the Red Sox bullpen in left-center field. Martinez led off the third with a 440-foot drive to center off an 80 mph splitter.

Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) allowed one run on four singles over six innings. Arihara gave up six runs and four hits — all homers — in 2 2/3 innings.