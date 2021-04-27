News
Volume continues to surge at UPS to start the year
A surge in the volume of deliveries that arrived with the start of the pandemic has not eased at UPS, where consolidated average daily volume jumped 14.3% in the first quarter.
The Atlanta company on Tuesday posted earnings of $4.79 billion, or $5.47 per share. Per-share profits with one time gains or losses removed were $2.77 per share, far exceeding Wall Street projections for $1.67, according to survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $22.91 billion, also easily beating expectations handily.
Shares, up 75% in the last 12 months, surged 8% before the opening bell.
