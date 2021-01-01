AP PHOTOS: Then-and-now images show New Year’s Eve contrast

A combo of images that shows an empty historic center in Brussels on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020 and the same location full of revelers celebrating the New Year early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. As the world says goodbye to 2020, there will be countdowns and live performances, but no massed jubilant crowds in traditional gathering spots like the Champs Elysees in Paris and New York City's Times Square this New Year's Eve. The virus that ruined 2020 has led to cancelations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in party spots like London and Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco and Geert Vanden Wijngaert) AP

There were countdowns and live performances, but New Year's Eve celebrations across the globe looked radically different this year as large crowds stayed away from traditional party spots like New York City's Times Square and the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The coronavirus that changed so much in 2020 led to cancellations of most fireworks displays and public events in favor of made-for-TV-only moments in cities around the world.

The Associated Press captured then-and-now images of some of these popular locations around the globe to illustrate the striking contrast between packed, jubilant crowds in previous years and quiet, empty streets heading into 2021.

In South Korea, Seoul’s city government canceled its annual New Year’s Eve bell-ringing ceremony in the Jongno neighborhood for the first time since the event was first held in 1953, months after the end of the Korean War.

And in Tokyo, the Maiji Jingu Shinto shrine, which traditionally attracts millions of people every year during New Year holidays, closed its doors on New Year's Eve night for the first time in 74 years.