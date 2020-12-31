Snow blankets parts of Texas, emergency declared in Oklahoma

The City of Odessa is opening a temporary weather shelter at Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium at 809 West Clements for those in need of a place during the winter storm Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain open until noon on Friday. Food, bedding, showers and restrooms facilities will be available for those who are seeking shelter as well as 24-hour security onsite. The shelter will be following the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a safe environment. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) AP

Snow blanketed parts of southwestern Texas on Thursday, where forecasters say up to 18 inches could accumulate in higher elevations of the region and a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected to make travel difficult to impossible.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued and emergency declarations for much of the state, and a winter storm warning was in effect in the region until Friday, extending as far north as northwestern Oklahoma, where up to 6 inches of snow is forecast.

Sleet and freezing rain were falling in San Angelo, according to National Weather Service forecaster Kelli Barendse, who said the total amount of snowfall will be affected by when the precipitation becomes snow.

“It really depends on when the wintry mix transitions over to snow, we’re anticipating late this morning or early this afternoon,” Barendse said.

No damage was immediately reported.

In Odessa, Texas, in the Permian Basin oil patch, a winter weather shelter was opened that would be available through Friday. Federal guidelines for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be enforced at the shelter, the city said.