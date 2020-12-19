SC nurse holds COVID patient’s hand until her last breath

Mike Gatlin, an ICU nurse at Greenville Memorial Hospital, put compassion for his patient above everything else.

There isn’t a shortage of things to do as a healthcare professional during a pandemic – especially last July when cases spiked across South Carolina – but Gatlin couldn’t leave his patient before she died.

“I just didn’t want this patient to die alone,” Gatlin said. “So, I stayed there with her and I held her hand until her last breath.”

The patient was older, in her 80s, and had underlying health conditions. Gatlin had been caring for her for two days and knew that things would likely go downhill when she got sick with COVID. Her family decided to take her off life support. For privacy concerns, the patient’s name and family were not disclosed to The News.

Three family members were allowed to visit. They had to wear the same protective equipment as Gatlin and his fellow hospital workers.

“I take them in the room and they’re crying, and they can’t touch their face because they’re in a COVID room and they can’t wipe the tears back,” Gatlin said. “And it’s just extremely difficult for them,”

After a few minutes, they told Gatlin that it was too difficult to be there and had to leave. Fellow nurses took the family to the waiting room and he stayed to be with the patient.

“It’s always difficult, but I just try to put myself in someone else’s shoes and I wouldn’t want any of my family members to die alone,” Gatlin said. “And it’s comforting, just knowing that someone is there with them, so if I can be that person for people that either don’t have families or their families can’t make it because they’re out of town, or their emotions get too much and they can’t handle being there, I always try to be there for my patient.”

This was just one example of what front-line healthcare professionals have experienced since the spring.

Gatlin said he feels a similar type of camaraderie with his fellow nurses that he felt with his fellow airmen during his time in the Air Force. He felt that he could stay with his patient and his co-workers would understand and could handle other patients in the meantime.

“We all know that we’ve got each other’s back, it doesn’t need to be said,” Gatlin said. “And we all help each other out and that definitely extends to our patients.”

Morale can get low in a hospital, especially for COVID-19 patients in an ICU. Isolation can be depressing, and many don’t get to see another person without gloves and face shields for weeks. It can also be tough for staff when they lose a patient.

Gatlin’s wife, Gina, said her husband comes home “depleted,” like so many other nurses and doctors. They’re all tired, she said.

The current state of the pandemic won’t help. South Carolina has seen case numbers spike since Thanksgiving.

“Right now, the only thing that we can do is socially distance and wear our masks,” Gatlin said. “So, that’s what people need to do, wear your mask. It’s pretty simple and just be careful.”

Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine this week is a bright spot, with cases on the rise, Gatlin reminds fellow healthcare workers that patients need them and they must find ways to keep their spirits up. For him, that’s exercise, taking personal time and his family.

“We’ve got twin girls, they’re 16-months-old,” Gatlin said. “To them, there’s no bad day. When they see me and they’re just immediately happy and just seeing that they don’t know what I’ve been through, and at that point, it doesn’t matter what daddy has seen. I’m just excited that they’re excited. So that definitely helps.”