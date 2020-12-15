Embed-Virus Outbreak-COVID 2020 Atlas, ADVISORY

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVID 2020 ATLAS — The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. On every continent, households have felt its devastation. But each nation has its own story of how it coped. The following charts assess how the 13 countries have weathered the pandemic — and where the case counts of those nations stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion. These charts automatically update on a daily basis. Source: Johns Hopkins University. Charts and introductory video loop pair with Virus Outbreak-COVID 2020 Atlas.

BRAZIL

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-ZyDf9" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/ZyDf9/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

CHINA

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-0XIJM" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/0XIJM/2/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

GERMANY

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-aGsOB" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/aGsOB/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

INDIA

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-osoWR" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/osoWR/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

IRAN

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-Vvadf" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/Vvadf/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

ISRAEL

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-B73Zb" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/B73Zb/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

ITALY

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-3BNN7" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/3BNN7/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

JAPAN

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-urzu2" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/urzu2/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

KENYA

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-BUyQL" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/BUyQL/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

PERU

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-cvX2C" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/cvX2C/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

SOUTH AFRICA

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-5SH4S" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/5SH4S/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

SPAIN

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-PBiNn" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/PBiNn/2/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

UNITED STATES

<iframe title="" aria-label="Interactive line chart" id="datawrapper-chart-TNILq" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/TNILq/2/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="400"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();</script>

INTRODUCTORY VIDEO LOOP

A video loop showcasing powerful photos from across the world set against a COVID-19 death count. Click for a preview.

<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/486055075?background=1" title=0&byline=0&portrait=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen></iframe></div><script src="https://player.vimeo.com/api/player.js"></script>

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

