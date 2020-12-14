Sheriff’s deputy in Guilford County who had coronavirus dies

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that Master Cpl. Norman Daye died Saturday at his home in eastern Guilford County.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said Sunday that Daye was a 16-year veteran with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and was an assistant supervisor over the warrant squad. He began his career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Daye had been hospitalized and was released about two days before dying at his home, Poag said.

“Daye was a dedicated and loyal lawman who had a passion to serve his community,” a news release said. “Having served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Master Corporal Daye defined public service and patriotism. He was well respected among his peers and the law enforcement profession.”