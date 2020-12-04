The Latest: Ratcliffe: Adversaries amplify vote fraud claims

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe looks on as President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. AP

The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):

8 a.m.

National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe says foreign adversaries are using social media and other platforms to amplify allegations of voter fraud. But he won't say which countries are using the issue to try to undermine public confidence in the U.S. democratic process.

President Donald Trump and his allies continue to mount new legal cases alleging voter fraud in battleground states since he lost the November presidential election to Joe Biden. But they have been losing in court. And Trump’s own attorney general has declared the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

Ratcliffe is a Trump loyalist. He says on CBS that U.S. intelligence agencies have no indication that any foreign adversary or criminal group had the ability to change vote results but that they are still analyzing all the information collected.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ratcliffe told “CBS This Morning” on Friday that he plans to issue a report on foreign election interference in January.

___

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:

President-elect Joe Biden is adjusting the scope of his agenda to meet the challenges of governing with a narrowly divided Congress and the complications of legislating during a raging pandemic.

Read more:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

— EXPLAINER: Trump’s failing, monthlong fight against election

— Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits

— Dangerously viral: How Trump, supporters spread false claims

— Optimism growing for coronavirus relief bill as pressure builds