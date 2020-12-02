OF Dickerson, Giants agree on $2.1 M, one-year contract

San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson watches his solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in San Francisco. AP

Outfielder Alex Dickerson agreed to a $2.1 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the San Francisco Giants for the 2021 season to avoid salary arbitration.

Right-hander Trevor Gott reached a $700,000 deal, while lefty Wandy Peralta received a $925,000 contract, outfielder Austin Slater agreed to $1.15 million and infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf got $1,275,000.

The 30-year-old Dickerson endured a false-positive coronavirus test in mid-September that postponed games in San Diego and then Seattle.

A left-handed hitter, Dickerson batted .298 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 52 games for the Giants.

Gott was 1-2 with a 10.03 ERA and four saves in 15 outings and 11 2/3 innings. Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA over 25 games, spanning 27 1/3 innings. Slater hit .282 with five homers and seven RBIs in 85 at-bats, and Ruf batted .276 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 87 at-bats, his first big league action since 2016 following three seasons in South Korea.

San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Gabe Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to playoff-bound San Diego.