New Mexico State basketball temporarily moving to Phoenix

New Mexico State's men's basketball team will temporarily move to Phoenix due to coronavirus restrictions in its home state.

The Aggies are expecting to be in Arizona for five weeks, but could extend their stay depending on developments with the pandemic, deputy athletic director Braun Cartwright said Tuesday. They are hoping to play their first game next week.

New Mexico State looked at three sites in Las Vegas and Arizona before deciding to move its entire operations to the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix. The Aggies will practice and stay at the resort, and are looking at various places to play games in the Phoenix area.

Under New Mexico health guidelines, athletic departments currently do not all allow games or workouts exceeding five people. Anyone who travels from outside the state also must quarantine for 14 days.

All players and coaches will continue to be tested for COVID-19 three times a week while in Arizona.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cartwright said the cost of rooms, facilities, food and testing for the five weeks will be about $79,000.

The women’s team is planning to practice some in Tucson, Arizona, and is looking at various places to play, including just over the Texas state line at UTEP.

New Mexico’s football team temporarily relocated to Las Vegas to practice and play its season.