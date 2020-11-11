Wednesday’s Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be getting a second medical opinion on his injured right shoulder.

A person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not released the details surrounding the injury McCaffrey sustained in the fourth quarter of a 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The person would not say what McCaffrey’s original diagnosis was.

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.

The 2019 All-Pro returned to action after missing six games with a high ankle sprain. He carried 18 times for 69 yards and caught 10 passes for 82 yards while scoring two touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champions before leaving the game on the final drive when he was tackled and landed on his shoulder.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic.

Palcic had been with the team since June 2013 and her staff won the 2017 Pete Rozelle Award given annually to the best public relations staff by the Pro Football Writers of America.

She was the first and only woman to be in charge of public relations for an NFL team.

Her dismissal comes in a difficult season for the Texans, who fired coach/general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start and are 2-6 at the halfway point of the season.

The remainder of the team’s public relations staff remains intact.

BASEBALL

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL honor for the Cincinnati Reds.

Using a versatile repertoire that includes a looping curveball and a wipeout slider, Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season, leading the majors in ERA and strikeouts and tying Yu Darvish for the most wins.

Bieber became the second player in franchise history to win the pitching AL Triple Crown, joining Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940. He also was the first pitcher to lead the majors in all three categories since Johan Santana for Minnesota in 2006.

Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out 100 in 73 innings and led the majors with two shutouts, a pair of seven-inning performances on doubleheader days.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman accepted $18.9 million qualifying offers, receiving one-year deals to stay with their teams rather than test what they could get in free agency.

Four players declined qualifying offers at the 5 p.m. EST deadline: right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cincinnati, outfielder George Springer from Houston, second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the New York Yankees and catcher J.T. Realmuto from Philadelphia.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Journey Brown says he has a heart condition that is forcing him to give up football.

Brown posted on Twitter that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes heart muscle to become abnormally thick and can make it more difficult to pump blood.

Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Brown’s condition was not COVID-19 related, but it was discovered in September during “a routine COVID test.”

Neither Penn State nor Brown have indicated whether he tested positive for COVID-19, but the Big Ten requires cardiac screening and testing of those athletes who do before they can return to competition.

Brown was Penn State’s leading rusher in 2019 and was expected to be one of the best backs in the country in 2020. He ended last season with a career game, running for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

PRO BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have fans at Staples Center during the upcoming regular season until further notice.

The NBA champions made the long-expected decision official for the new season, which will begin Dec. 22.

The Lakers also apparently don’t plan to hang their 17th title banner until fans are in the stands to celebrate the moment with them.

The Lakers say they’re following the guidance of state and local health officials in planning to move forward without fans in the stands at their downtown arena. They intend to continue working on a plan to welcome fans whenever governments and the league allow it, but large gatherings are still banned in California under coronavirus restrictions.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team.

Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

SOCCER

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was released from a Buenos Aires hospital, just over a week after undergoing brain surgery, and will continue his recovery in a private home.

Footage broadcast by local TV stations showed the former World Cup winner leaving the Olivos clinic in an ambulance. Maradona’s doctor, Leopoldo Luque, told journalists that he had authorized the release.

Maradona’s lawyer, Matias Morla, said the 60-year-old Argentine will continue to receive treatment for alcohol dependency. He is expected to stay in a house near his older daughters.

The 1986 World Cup champion last week had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top women’s basketball prospect, has signed with UConn.

Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard from St. John’s College High School in Washington, chose the Huskies over UCLA, making the announcement on Wednesday, her 18th birthday.

Her decision gives No. 3 UConn one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country for the 2021-22 season. Fudd is joined by 6-2 guard Caroline Ducharme, 6-5 forward Amari DeBerry and 6-2 guard Saylor Poffenbarger.