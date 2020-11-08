Fresno Bee Logo
Utah-UCLA game moved back a day to Saturday

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

The Pac-12 Conference has moved Utah's game at UCLA to Saturday. It was originally scheduled for Friday, but Utah has had a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

The game will now begin at 10:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised by Fox.

The Utes' opener against Arizona scheduled for this past weekend was canceled when the number of positive cases put them below the conference's minimum of 53 available scholarship players under the conference’s game cancelation policy.

It was the second of two Pac-12 games that were called off, joining Washington against California.

UCLA opened its season with a 48-42 loss at Colorado.

