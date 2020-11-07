The Latest: Real Madrid’s Hazard, Casemiro test positive

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard during their Champions League group B soccer match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club said. The 29-year-old Belgium forward and the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder will now miss their trip to Valencia on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spanish club said all other first-team players, coaches and employees were negative from testing on Friday.

Coronavirus protocols require the 29-year-old Hazard and 28-year-old Casemiro to isolate.

The team plays at Valencia on Sunday.

Hazard had been named in Belgium's squad for upcoming international games.