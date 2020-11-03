AP VoteCast: Kansas voters sour on state of nation

Voters in Kansas made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 44% of Kansas voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 55% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 132,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 1,445 voters and 282 nonvoters in Kansas -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Voters under 45 were split between Trump and Biden but Trump led Biden among older voters.

Biden had an edge over Trump among college-educated voters but Trump was preferred over Biden among voters without a college degree.

Biden had an apparent advantage over Trump among suburban voters. Trump had an advantage among voters in small towns and rural areas. Voters in cities were divided between Biden and Trump.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Voters under 45 were split between Roger Marshall and Barbara Bollier. Marshall was preferred among older voters.

Voters without a college degree were more likely to favor Marshall while Bollier appeared to lead among college-educated voters.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to favor Marshall over Bollier. Voters in cities leaned toward Bollier over Marshall. Bollier was preferred over Marshall among suburban voters.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 20% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 32% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-seven percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Kansas. Thirty-nine percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 30% saying it ranked at the top.

Eight percent named health care, 5% named racism and 5% named abortion.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were slightly negative in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 47% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 53% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Kansas, 30% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 23% said their vote doesn't matter and 14% said they don't like the candidates.

In Kansas, 77% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 84% did not have a college degree.

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 1,445 voters in Kansas was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

