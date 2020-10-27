The Latest: 11 players at French club Lens test positive

A member of the Kansas State marching band plays the trombone while wearing a face mask during the second half of an NCAA football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. AP

French soccer club Lens says 11 players and seven staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

Lens is scheduled to play Marseille on Friday.

Last Sunday’s game between Lens and Nantes was postponed after 11 Lens players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Lens has not named any of those concerned.