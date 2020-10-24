Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Poland’s President Duda tests positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

File—File picture taken June 28, 2020 shows Poland's President Andrzej Duda casting his vote during presidential election in Krakow, Poland. Duda was tested positive on Corona.
File—File picture taken June 28, 2020 shows Poland's President Andrzej Duda casting his vote during presidential election in Krakow, Poland. Duda was tested positive on Corona. Beata Zawrzal AP
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokesman, Blazej Spychalski, said on Twitter that the 48-year-old conservative leader was tested the day before and his result was positive. He said the president feels well and is in isolation.

Duda's diagnosis comes amid a huge surge in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Poland, a nation that saw only very low numbers in the spring.

The spiking infection rates are pushing the country's strained health system to the breaking point. Doctors say patients are now dying not only from COVID-19, but from other illnesses that overwhelmed hospitals are not able to treat now.

The government is preparing to open field hospitals but it is not sure where it will find the doctors and nurses to staff them.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Duda on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, which is being transformed into one of the field hospitals. He also met Friday with Iga Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish tennis player who won the French Open earlier this month.

The Polish government imposed new restrictions on Saturday that are just short of a lockdown in hopes of bringing the country's outbreak under control.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed Friday to Poles to strictly observe these “serious restrictions” in order to protect lives. The appeal came as the nation of 38 million hit another daily record of new infections, over 13,600, with 153 new deaths.

Overall, Poland has recorded 4,172 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.

Duda's key constitutional roles include guiding foreign policy and signing legislation. But most of the day-to-day governance is the responsibility of Morawiecki and his Cabinet.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Tiny rural county only one in Nevada with no COVID-19 cases

October 24, 2020 12:11 AM

News

Disney workers lose jobs, free college education vanishes

October 24, 2020 12:01 AM

News

Thousands of Florida students lack online learning equipment

October 24, 2020 12:01 AM

National Politics

Michelle Obama, Wynwood group unveil digital voting murals

October 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service