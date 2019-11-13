County to buy trauma kits for mass shootings, other violence

An Ohio county's commissioners have approved a $350,000 contract to purchase kits meant to help civilians handle injuries from mass shootings or other violent attacks.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County commissioners approved the contract Tuesday.

Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security plans to purchase 900 to 1,000 trauma bags from citizenAID North America to distribute to emergency responders in 15 central Ohio counties.

The bags are being covered by a state grant that follows the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton that left nine dead, and more than two dozen injured.

The purpose of the kits is to provide basic supplies that can be used to stop bleeding in mass casualties.

Each trauma bag includes six kits that will contain gauze, pressure dressings and other supplies.