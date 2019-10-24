Group finds opposition to Homer addiction center proposal

An Alaska faith-based organization is struggling to find a location to open an inpatient addiction treatment center for men in Homer.

The Homer News reported Thursday that Set Free Alaska has been searching for a place to put a facility for men fighting addiction since the beginning of the year.

Set Free Alaska operates an inpatient treatment center for women seeking recovery and sober living assistance in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.

The Christian organization wants to open a men's center in Homer with a similar model.

Officials say some residents have resisted in areas the nonprofit group has considered because of concerns it will negatively alter their neighborhoods.

Officials say Set Free Alaska is a corporation that also receives some public money such as state grants and Medicare and Medicaid assistance.