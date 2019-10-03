Bill would mandate suicide prevention training for students

An Ohio bill that would require public middle and high school students to take an annual class in suicide and violence prevention training is headed to the state Senate.

The bill passed this week by the Ohio House also would require every public school to have a student led anti-violence club and a threat assessment team composed of school staff.

The proposed Safety And Violence Education For Students Act, or SAVE Students Act, would also mandate that schools contract with an anonymous, round-the-clock reporting system to field and report tips about potential safety threats.

Republican Rep. Gayle Manning, of North Ridgeville, introduced the legislation in March. She says it aims to reduce social isolation and give schools and students the necessary tools and resources for suicide-prevention and threat-assessment training.