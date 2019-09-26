Mental health/urgent care addition planned for VA med center

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a groundbreaking to kick off the construction of its new mental health/urgent care building in at the medical center in Manchester.

The building design is for a two-story, 16,000 square-foot addition to support current and future outpatient urgent care and mental health services. It also will offer a direct entrance with curbside access to urgent care.

The addition will be next to the radiology, pharmacy and phlebotomy departments.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday. Construction is scheduled to start in October and is expected to take about two years.